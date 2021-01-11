LIVE: Governor Larry Hogan announces Maryland economic relief package

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. to announce what he says is a “major economic relief package” for Marylanders and small businesses.

On Sunday, local leaders, state officials, and residents gathered on a virtual rally today to demand that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan explore the use of the rainy day fund to help residents facing financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a New Year’s Day video message, Governor Hogan was optimistic in the state’s COVID-19 recovery prospects. The details of the coming relief package are unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

