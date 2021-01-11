LIVE: Governor Larry Hogan announces Maryland economic relief package

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. to announce what he says is a “major economic relief package” for Marylanders and small businesses.
On Sunday, local leaders, state officials, and residents gathered on a virtual rally today to demand that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan explore the use of the rainy day fund to help residents facing financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a New Year’s Day video message, Governor Hogan was optimistic in the state’s COVID-19 recovery prospects. The details of the coming relief package are unclear.
Latest Posts
- ‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
- Chaos at the Capitol: Rep. Alex Mooney (R) West Virginia
- Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business
- YearUp: Working to bridge the opportunity divide in communities of color across the U.S.
- Chaos at the Capitol: Sen. Chris Van Hollen
This is a developing story and will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App