Governor Larry Hogan seeking help from incoming Biden-Harris team to conquer COVID

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan is calling on the incoming Biden-Harris administration in Washington to help Maryland navigate a recovery from the coronavirus. He explained the state’s needs at a press conference here Tuesday afternoon.

His plea comes on the heels of the youngest Maryland fatality from the COVID-19 infection. The governor is seeking federal stimulus funding for public health assistance, aid for small businesses, and revenue to offset the decline in tax collections during the pandemic. And he is concerned about the trend in rising hospitalizations.

“Our covid hospitalizations have increased by 51 percent over the past two weeks,” said Hogan. “According to our modeling, we can expect to reach a new record high for hospitalizations in the coming days.”

And the governor got emotional referencing the death of a one-year-old from the coronavirus. It comes just days after a nine-year-old was claimed as a Maryland COVID-19 victim.



“Sadly we have lost our youngest victim,” said the governor, “a one-year-old boy to this deadly virus. We are laser-focused on taking actions in an effort to prevent the overburdening of our healthcare system.”

And the governor announced that after 40 years the state secretary for the Department of Health, Robert Neall, is retiring. He will be replaced by his deputy, Dennis Schrader

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by the group, “Reopen Maryland” and other plaintiffs against the governor for his emergency COVID-19 restrictions is pending appeal with a federal court in Maryland.