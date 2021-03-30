Governor Larry Hogan proclaims March 30 as National Doctors’ Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Today is National Doctors’ Day, a day to show appreciation for the work physicians do.

Dr. Shannon Pryor said, “The privilege of being a physician is that we get to care for our patients and we get to do that one on one, so we can see firsthand the difference that we can make in people’s lives.”

Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation celebrating today and thanking doctors for always getting Marylanders the care they need.

Governor Larry Hogan said, “On this National Doctor’s Day, I want to thank all the doctors and their support staff, for saving lives during this unprecedented public health crisis.”