Governor Larry Hogan Proclaims Korean-American Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan proclaimed January 13th as Korean American Day.

Governor Hogan commemorated 118 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903. His wife, Yumi Hogan is the first Korean American First Lady in any state and Governor Hogan takes pride in Maryland’s special relationship with the Republic of Korea.

He also added that he is especially grateful for their help in securing COVID-19 tests during the pandemic.

Governor Larry Hogan said, “Since the very beginning of the pandemic Korean-Americans have selflessly served their fellow Marylanders by volunteering their time and resources. I can proudly say that our Korean American community, truly is changing Maryland for the better. “

The proclamation also acknowledges the difficult conditions many Korean immigrants faced, but have continued to fight for our nation’s freedom.