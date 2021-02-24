Governor Larry Hogan proclaims Independent Higher Education Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed today as Independent Higher Education Day to recognize the important partnership between Maryland and its independent colleges and universities.

Independent Higher Education Day commends Maryland’s independent institutions for their contributions to workforce development, scientific discoveries, global competitiveness, civil participation and service to the community. In celebration, over 150 students and campus leaders from the Maryland Independent College and University Association (MICUA) participated in a virtual event with elected officials.

Andrea Chapdelaine, President of Hood College and Chair of the MICUA board, said, “This is an opportunity for the legislators to hear from our students about the importance of the state support for private higher education in Maryland.”

Caylee Winpigler, a senior at Hood College, said, “Meeting people in those places that you’re hoping to get to really helps to draw out what your plan could be what their plans look like, and it helps provide inspiration.”