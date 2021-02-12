Governor Larry Hogan proclaims February 12th as Lunar New Year Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — February 12 marks the 2021 Lunar New Year, so Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation recognizing today as Lunar New Year Day in Maryland.

Hogan also took this opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of the more than 400,000 Asian Americans who live in Maryland. Hogan was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, who is Maryland’s first Asian American First Lady.

While Hogan said he wishes everyone could be together to celebrate, the year of the ox represents strength and resilience, which is what has gotten Maryland through this pandemic.

Hogan said, “Maryland’s Asian American community set an example for others in 2020. During the time of unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, you save lives, served neighbors, and donated more than a half-million units of PPE for healthcare professionals on the front lines. As we celebrate the New Lunar Year, our administration remains committed to working together to celebrate our diversity and provide new opportunities.”