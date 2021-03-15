Governor Larry Hogan opens up about discrimination his family faces

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — During Governor Larry Hogan’s appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, he shared that his family has experienced discrimination as Asian Americans.

His wife, Yumi, was born in South Korea, making his kids and grandchildren Asian American. Hogan added that a recent report shows hate crimes are down by 7% from 2019-2020, but hate crimes against Asian Americans have spiked to 150%.

Hogan said, “It’s something I’ve been focused on. We feel it personally with my daughter who is sometimes afraid to come visit us. People who had best friends who were harassed at the grocery store or being called names. People yelling about the China virus even though they’re from Korea, born in America. It’s something we have to get under control and I wish more people would be speaking out.”

President Biden also called these attacks against Asians “Un-American” recently during his primetime address.