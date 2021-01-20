Governor Larry Hogan issues statement on Biden inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan attended Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday and later released a statement addressing the new president.

“As this new administration takes office, I want to offer president Biden my congratulations and my sincere hope for his success,” wrote Gov. Hogan.

Gov. Hogan acknowledged the large amount of work the nation still needs to do to end the pandemic and recover economically, as well as heal from the intense events of the last year. Hogan also pledged to work with Biden and to always operate with respect and civility, whether he agrees with the president or not.

Read the statement in its entirety here.