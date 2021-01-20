ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan attended Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday and later released a statement addressing the new president.
“As this new administration takes office, I want to offer president Biden my congratulations and my sincere hope for his success,” wrote Gov. Hogan.
Gov. Hogan acknowledged the large amount of work the nation still needs to do to end the pandemic and recover economically, as well as heal from the intense events of the last year. Hogan also pledged to work with Biden and to always operate with respect and civility, whether he agrees with the president or not.
Read the statement in its entirety here.
- VIDEO: Mike Carey breaks down win against Kansas State
- Man rescued from burning car after crash in Kensington
- LCPS hires firm to help with search for a new superintendent
- It’s the Move Over Law’s 25th-anniversary yet 71% of Americans don’t know what it is according to NHTSA
- Governor Larry Hogan issues statement on Biden inauguration