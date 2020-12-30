Governor Larry Hogan bobblehead unveiled

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — During the pandemic, bobbleheads of leaders such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have been sold to benefit healthcare workers, and now Governor Larry Hogan is the latest local leader to get his own figure.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan now has his own bobblehead made by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

$5 from every bobblehead sold will be donated to the protect The Heroes Fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Overall since April, $275,000 have been raised to provide PPE for healthcare professionals.

The bobbleheads are $25 each and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories