Governor Larry Hogan bobblehead unveiled

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — During the pandemic, bobbleheads of leaders such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have been sold to benefit healthcare workers, and now Governor Larry Hogan is the latest local leader to get his own figure.

$5 from every bobblehead sold will be donated to the protect The Heroes Fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Overall since April, $275,000 have been raised to provide PPE for healthcare professionals.

The bobbleheads are $25 each and can be purchased here.