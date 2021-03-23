Governor Larry Hogan announces new mass vaccination sites

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — After much confusion between the Montgomery County Council and the state of Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Montgomery County will officially be getting a mass vaccination site.

There will also be sites added in Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard, Baltimore and Harford counties. This all comes as Maryland enters phase 2A of the vaccine rollout and will receive between 300,000 to 400,000 vaccines as soon as next week.

The Montgomery county site will be at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus and is scheduled to open by April 5.

Hogan said, “We have over 2,500 points of distribution and will grow by hundreds more to over 3,000, adding hundreds of doctors’ offices and pharmacies in addition to expanding the reach of community clinics through our equity task force operation.”

County Executive Marc Elrich said he is grateful for the support from state and federal delegations to help move this significant step forward.