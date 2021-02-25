Governor Hogan visits new mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan visited the new mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium.

This 55,000 square foot mass vaccination site is the third site in the state and the second in Baltimore City. Hogan said this is another step closer to seeing stadiums like M&T packed with fans again.

Hogan said, “We continue to push for increased vaccine production and distribution so that we can realize the full potential of all of our mass sites, which are capable of vaccinating thousands of Marylanders per day.”

By next week the new site will be ready to provide up to 2,000 vaccinations per day. Registration is now open for eligible Marylanders to schedule appointments on a daily basis. To make an appointment: