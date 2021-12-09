Governor Hogan vetoes legislature’s Congressional map

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — At Governor Larry Hogan’s latest briefing, he vetoed the legislature’s congressional map.

Hogan is now calling on the Biden administration to immediately add Maryland to the Texas redistricting lawsuit for violating the Voting Acts Right of 1965.

The congressional map was passed along the party line by the Maryland Assembly, but Hogan says it is “anti-democratic” and gerrymandering.

“This congressional map drawn in back rooms drawn in backrooms by party bosses in Annapolis makes a mockery of our democracy, and it’s an embarrassment to all that our state stands for,” said Hogan.

This new map outlines the boundaries for Maryland’s 8 seats in the House of Representatives.