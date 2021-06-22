Governor Hogan tours local businesses in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan paid Frederick County a visit, and took a tour of different businesses in the area.

Governor Hogan had an eventful day as he toured six different areas in Frederick county. The Governor met with various business leaders in the area and learned how they operated during the pandemic.

The purpose of the tour was for the Governor to view different areas in Maryland and learn how to better assist local businesses as the world reopens.

“We’ve got incredible talent in the state, and a great infrastructure for companies to grow. I just wanted to come out and have a chance to meet some of them and hear about the products they’re making and how they’re gonna be changing the world,” said Hogan.

During his tour, the governor stopped by Envistacom, which is a business that supports the U.S. Department of Defense. During his visit, he also awarded the company for its global expansion and innovative projects.

“Having him come to acknowledge the work that we’ve done here in Frederick County has been just a wonderful shot in the arm. Our staff was so excited to see him,” said Mike Beeler, Envistcom Chief Technology Adviser.

The governor said he is continuously working on ways to improve Maryland.