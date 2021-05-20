Maryland Department of Health, Lottery partner to provide $2 million in drawings to vaccinated Marylanders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Thursday that the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Lottery are partnering to provide $2 million in prize money for vaccinated Marylanders.

“Entry is very simple: all you have to do is get vaccinated for COVID-19 here in Maryland, be a Maryland resident, and be 18 or older,” Hogan said during a press conference.

Hogan stated that the Maryland Lottery will randomly select one vaccinated Marylander every day for 40 days until July 3 for a $40,000 prize. On July 4, they will have a final drawing for a grand prize of $400,000.

He said that anyone who has already gotten their vaccine will be automatically entered into the drawings. Winners will be notified by the Department of Health, and the funding comes from the Maryland Lottery marketing fund.

As of Thursday, Maryland has administered more than 5.7 million vaccines. Hogan stated that more than 87% of Marylanders over 65 are vaccinated, and over 67% of Marylanders 18 or older are vaccinated.

Maryland’s 7-day positivity rate on Thursday was 2.06%, the lowest it has been throughout the entire pandemic.