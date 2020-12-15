Governor Hogan thanks University of Maryland Medical System workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Today the first five University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) frontline healthcare workers received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and Governor Larry Hogan thanked the recipients.

Those that received the vaccine include a shock trauma physician, an emergency medicine physician, a nurse, a respiratory therapist, and an environmental services worker.

“I had the opportunity to personally thank these frontline healthcare workers for agreeing to be the first recipients of the vaccine and hearing some of their experiences throughout the pandemic. This is an exciting day for the State of Maryland, and hopefully one we will look back on as the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” said Hogan.

To view the video the office of Governor Larry Hogan released today, click here.