UK variant of COVID-19 detected in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced the UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state of Maryland.

Hogan shared that two individuals who reside in Anne Arundel County, a couple are in isolation after one traveled abroad and recently returned, where they may have contracted the UK variant of the virus. The Maryland Department of Health reports 2,665 new COVID-19 cases in the state with a positivity rate of 8.77%. Over 152,129 Marylanders have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the first time in Maryland history, there will be a citizens commission to draw maps for state and legislative districts. The commission will be tasked to draw up maps that are fair and reasonable that comply with the U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights Act along with respecting natural boundaries and geographic integrity.