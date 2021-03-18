Governor Hogan talks new COVID-19 numbers and vaccine rollout in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — As of Thursday, the state of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered.

Governor Hogan announced that Maryland will enter Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan. Next Tuesday, March 23, all Marylanders age 60 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Hogan also stated effective immediately any Marylander over 60 can pre-register at one of the state’s mass vax sites by visiting covidvax.maryland.

“Our goal throughout this process remains the same: we do not want to leave any Marylander behind.”

The state is expected to enter Phase 3 of it vaccine plan no later than Tuesday, April 27, at this time eligibility will open to every single Marylander over the age of 16.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

