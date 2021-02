Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, right, arrives for a news conference in Annapolis, Md., Friday, April 10, 2020. Hogan provided updates on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including key budget actions and efforts to bolster the process to apply for unemployment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Health Department reports 367,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday.

The state has administered more than 785,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 78% of first doses have been administered.