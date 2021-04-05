Marylanders age 16 or older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, says Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced that all Marylanders age 16 and older are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any site in the state beginning Tuesday, April 6.

Hogan estimates that by Monday April 12, Marylanders age 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine from all providers in the state.

This comes shortly after Hogan announced pre-registration to Phase 3 in the state is open. Marylanders age 16 and older can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site.