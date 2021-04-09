Asian-American Hate Crime Work Group introduced in Maryland to combat anti-Asian violence

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced a new workgroup, Asian-American Hate Crime Work Group, to address the rise in anti-Asian American violence and discrimination that will be chaired by former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur.

Hogan went on to say this workgroup is designed “to support victims and prevent violence.”

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur expressed his excitement to take on the task of addressing the rise in anti-Asian violence and discrimination by being “thoughtful and inviting input.”

Hur reflected on his own experience as an Asian American, “conversations about race can be awkward and difficult, but they must take place.”