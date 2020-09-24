Maryland’s Superintendent announces formal practices for fall sports to begin October 7

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon announces all local school systems should provide training and conditioning opportunities as soon as possible.

All local school systems can begin formal fall season practices for fall sports on October 7, fall sports will begin October 27. Any local school system that decides to not restart the fall sports season on October 7 can utilize the second semester plan option.

This comes just days after Salmon told the state school board on Tuesday that she has approved re-opening plans for in-person learning for every district in the state. Although, local school systems were required to meet 13 requirements for re-opening to ensure safety, including virtual and hybrid models.

