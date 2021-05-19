Governor Hogan signs 226 bills into law

A general view of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. Completed in 1779, it is the country’s oldest state capitol still in legislative use. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been a historic general assembly session due to the pandemic– but Governor Larry Hogan signed 226 bipartisan bills into law.

One of the major bills signed is legalizing sports betting which more than 2 thirds of Marylanders voted for in November. Sports betting is expected to bring in up to 19 million dollars, which officials say will go towards education.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said, “that’s why I am particularly proud that we will sign legislation that opens up opportunities in the industry of sports betting to minorities and women.”

Another historic moment– Maryland’s Civil War-era state song will be repealed, which has been an effort for some since 1974.

Hogan said, “which is a relic of the confederacy and it’s clearly outdated and out of touch.”

In honor of Jordan McNair a University of Maryland College Park football player who died because of a heat stroke during practice in 2018– Hogan signed a Safe and Fair Play act.

While we may be reaching closer to the end of this pandemic–something that will remain until June 2023 is take-out alcohol.

Another big step in the right direction of returning to normalcy– during the bill signing ceremony it was announced that the Maryland State House will reopen starting Friday after being closed for the last year.