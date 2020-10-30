Governor Hogan reinstates COVID-19 state of emergency in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan issued an order on Friday renewing a COVID-19 state of emergency in Maryland.

As of Friday the Maryland Department of Health reports 144,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state along with a statewide positivity rate of 3.71%.

“While Maryland’s positivity and case rates remain lower than most states in America, we are closely monitoring increases in some of our key health metrics as well as rising numbers in states across the country,” said Governor Hogan. “This crisis is far from over, and this virus does not recognize state borders. I want to remind Marylanders that the only way to keep our state open for business is to avoid traveling to hotspots and continue following the public health guidelines. We cannot let our guard down, and we must remain vigilant.” Governor Larry Hogan

