Governor Hogan receives legislative and congressional maps from Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission presented the final legislative and congressional maps to Governor Hogan to submit to the Maryland General Assembly.

The new maps were presented by the commission’s three co-chairs, Judge Alexander Williams, Jr., Dr. Kathleen Hetherington, and Walter Olson.

Governor Hogan created the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission with input from 36 public meetings and over 4,000 attendees. The commission consisted of nine members including three republicans, three democrats, and three independents.

“This is a great day for the State of Maryland and for democracy,” said Governor Hogan. “On behalf of all the people of Maryland, I want to express our appreciation to the members of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission for their service to our state. I want to thank them for conducting their business with integrity in a completely open and transparent manner, and most especially for their incredible efforts to finally restore fairness and competitiveness to Maryland elections.”

The governor also signed a proclamation to call for the special session on Dec. 6.