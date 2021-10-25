Governor Hogan provides booster shots update

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan discussed the latest COID-19 metrics across the state including the status of COVID-19 booster shot eligibility.

The state so far has administered more than 8.3 million vaccines including 98 percent of Marylanders 65 years and older. The positivity rate is down 37 percent since August 22 and hospitalizations are down 28 percent since September 9.

Nearly 1.4 million Marylanders are now eligible for their boosters, and the state has already administered 280,000 of those shots.

State health officials are also strongly recommending that anyone with an underlying health condition or comorbidity get a booster shot as soon as possible. Hogan also reminded residents that the CDC says that they can mix and match vaccines.

To help Marylanders determine their eligibility for a COVID-19 booster, the state also has launched a new portal, where residents can enter their information and learn the next steps.