Gov. Hogan lifts indoor and outdoor COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland, effective May 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced all restaurants and bars may resume normal operations, effective on May 15, Saturday.

Hogan went on to say indoor and outdoor venues may resume normal operations in the state. All remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues as well as all indoor entertainment venues and conventions. Any remaining restrictions will be lifted on both indoor and outdoor dining.

Every business in Maryland will be able to open with no restrictions.

Although, the statewide indoor mask requirement will remain in effect until 70% of Maryland adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hogan continues to urge Marylanders to get vaccinated in order to help us all get back to our normal lives.

“The fastest way to get rid of our masks and put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated now.”

According to Hogan, the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15, eligibility for adolescents in Maryland is set to open Thursday, May 13.