Governor Hogan proclaims Lunar New Year Day in Maryland

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — As the state of Maryland continues to work towards diversity and inclusion, Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation recognizing Feb. 1, 2022, as Lunar New Year Day in Maryland.

Chinese New Year is a very important tradition to many residents living in Maryland as over 400,000 Asian Americans reside in Maryland.

“Words are not enough to describe the incredible courage of the first generation of Asian Americans that came to America. They never lost hope and worked tirelessly for a brighter future. And because of that, younger generations will continue to flourish and keep this incredible community’s legacy alive. On behalf of a proud and grateful state, the First Lady and I would like to wish you all a happy and prosperous Year of the Tiger,” said Governor Hogan.