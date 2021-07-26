Governor Hogan proclaims July as Disability Culture and Achievements Month in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed the month of July as Visibility Culture and Achievements Month.

This month of July is the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The governor says the month will promote events and activities which are focused on disability pride, culture, and contributions to society.

“The state of Maryland is taking another step forward, to ensure that all our citizens are confident in their ability to contribute to their communities and assured that those contributions are valued by all,” said Hogan in a press conference on Monday.

Gov. Hogan also issued a Governor’s Citation to six-time Paralympic athlete Becca Meyers who withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics after the Olympic committee denied her accommodations request to allow her to bring her own personal care assistant.

