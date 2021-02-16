Gov. Hogan mourns loss of collaborator and friend, Marriott president and CEO Arne Sorenson

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2012, file photo, Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a Marriott hotel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Marriott says that Sorenson, the company’s CEO and president, has been diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer. The hotel operator says Sorenson will remain in his role with the company while in treatment. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Marriot International announced Monday the unexpected death of the hospitality giant’s President and CEO, Arne Sorenson. Sorenson recently reduced his schedule to facilitate more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Sorenson was a frequent collaborator with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. In 2019, Hogan awarded Sorenson with the Governor’s International Leadership Award for his contributions to the state.

Weeks later, Hogan – a former cancer patient himself — learned of Sorenson’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“Even as he fought this battle throughout 2020, Arne agreed to be part of our Maryland Coronavirus Recovery Task Force, where he was characteristically generous with his time and insight about safely reopening our state,” Hogan said.

Sorenson became the third CEO in Marriott’s history in 2012, and the first without the Marriott surname, according to Marriott International.

“Arne was such an incredible guy, and I was lucky enough to call him a friend. On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the Sorenson family, and to the entire Marriott organization,” said Hogan.