Governor Hogan Meets With Afghan Interpreter Who Assisted U.S. Military

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan met with an Afghan interpreter who assisted the U.S. military as a cultural advisor and translator.

Hogan made it clear when we began the withdrawal from Afghanistan that Maryland was ready and willing to welcome allies. The interpreter and his wife recently resettled in Maryland as part of the special immigrant visa program.

“Many of these Afghan citizens bravely risked their lives to provide invaluable support to our efforts as interpreters and support staff, and we have a moral obligation to help them,” said Hogan.

Currently Maryland ranks fourth in the nation for accepting special immigrant visa holders. Maryland also recently joined the initiative welcome U.S. to mobilize Americans to welcome and support the resettlement of Afghan allies.