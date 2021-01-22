Governor Hogan: Maryland schools should plan to reopen March 1

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland governor Larry Hogan told parents, students, and the state’s education community Thursday it is time to get back in the classroom.

At St. John’s College here, flanked by the state’s top schools’ official, Dr. Karen Salmon, Hogan said the science is clear that it is safe to go back to school. He noted that President Biden Thursday issued an executive order to reopen public schools and said the green light also comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, former FDA commissioner, Dr. Scott Gotlieb, and the American Academy of Sciences.

“There is no public health reason for county school boards to keep students out of schools,” said Hogan. “Now let me say that again, there is no public health reason for school boards to be keeping students out of schools. None.”

The governor said there is no evidence of community spread in the schools or that hospitalization rates are on the rise.