Governor Hogan Marks Start of COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Maryland Nursing Homes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Wednesday marked the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes, which is part of Maryland’s phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.

Governor Hogan attended Franklin Woods Center as the first nursing home resident and staff member in Maryland were vaccinated.

Tvaccines are being administered through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program with CVS and Walgreens.

Governor Hogan was joined by Joe Demattos, President of Health Facilities Association of Maryland who says the vaccines are little vials of hope, which is the best step to getting back to normal family visits.

Today about 85 percent of the staff and nearly 100 percent of residents chose to take the vaccine which are outstanding numbers compared to the reports in other states Demattos said.

Visit covidlink.maryland.gov to learn more about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, review safety information, and get answers to frequently asked questions.