Governor Hogan issues executive order for real accountability and oversight of quasi-governmental agencies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order to establish state transparency and accountability reform commission.

The goal of this commission is to bring more accountability and oversight to Maryland’s quasi-government agencies. This is one of the latest reforms Governor Hogan has prompted after earlier this year the Maryland Environmental Service was exposed for longstanding unethical practices.

Former Senator Andy Serafini will serve as Chair of this new commission. In the upcoming weeks, Governor Hogan will make the announcement of the additional members of this commission.