Governor Hogan imposes more COVID-19 restrictions on state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has imposed new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At a press conference Monday afternoon the governor said that starting a 5 p.m. this Friday all restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m. All retail stores, places of worship, and personal services businesses must limit their capacity to 50 percent. He is also calling for bi-weekly testing of all nursing home staff in the state.

Hogan stated, “All of these important actions are critically important to slow the spread of the virus and to fight this COVID surge.”

And the governor says Maryland has now gone two weeks with more than a thousand additional COVID-19 cases per day.