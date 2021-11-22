Governor Hogan honors victims of impaired driving at 18th annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan and state officials honored those who lost their lives to impaired driving at the 18th annual Maryland Remembers Ceremony.

In 2020, 120 people died and more than 2,600 were injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving. As the holiday season is right around the corner, impaired driving incidents tend to increase.

In 2016, the Governor signed Noah’s Law, that mandated that interlock devices be installed in vehicles of convicted drunk drivers, even for the first conviction

In 2019, the governor signed House Bill 707, which increased the maximum jail time for those convicted of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Hogan also announced that the state received a grant that will be used to provide $10 rideshare credits to residents during the holiday season to drive safe.

“Even one death is one too many, which is why we must continue working together, we must continue to tell the stories of those we have lost, and we must continue doing everything in our power to save lives,” said Hogan.

Governor Hogan presented Officer Jayme Derbyshire of the Montgomery County Police Department with the annual Kevin Guinlan Award for her work and advocacy in preventing impaired driving.