Maryland Gov. Hogan extends National Guard deployment “enough is enough”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)– Governor Hogan was joined by several officials to address public safety following pro-Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Hogan ensured that the state of Maryland will do anything necessary to ensure a safe and smooth transfer of power, which includes extending the mission of the Maryland National Guard in Washington, D.C. through the inauguration and the end of the month.

“The mob may have shattered glass but they did not and will not shatter our democracy.”

Hogan went on to say, “There’s no question that America would be better off if the president would resign or be removed from office,” he says we need, “leadership right now to stop this craziness.”

The Maryland Health Department reports 2, 970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 9.31%.