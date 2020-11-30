Governor Hogan highlights Maryland priorities for Biden transition team

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan outlined his top priorities for the state of Maryland at the federal level in a letter to the Biden-Harris transition team, and urged the coming administration to focus on key issues in the state. The letter also contained the hope that the Biden-Harris administration will work on a bipartisan basis with Congress to address these points.

“My first priority for the citizens of Maryland continues to be a Phase 4 COVID-19 relief package that includes robust and direct stabilization funding for state and local governments,” wrote Hogan. “Without federal assistance, we could be forced to consider furloughs and job cuts, halts to construction, reductions in government services, and other measures that will cause an increase in unemployment and further delay the economic recovery.”

In addition to a relief package to assist in rebuilding and supporting the nation’s economy, Hogan encouraged the new administration to push for a “significant infrastructure package” to help supplement America’s recovery from the pandemic.

“As Chair of the National Governors Association (NGA) for the term ending in August 2020,” wrote Hogan, “I led a year-long initiative focused on fixing America’s crumbling infrastructure. Building a more efficient, innovative, smart, resilient and secure infrastructure future is a mission that governors from both sides of the aisle strongly support.”

The final key issue that Gov. Hogan mentioned was protecting the historic funding for the Chesapeake Bay in order to reach restoration goals by the 2025 deadline. Hogan also invited the Biden-Harris transition team to contact his team with any questions they may have.