Governor Hogan gives COVID-19 update in Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) -- Last year, Montgomery County's public safety radio system faced multiple disruptions causing many channels to fail, and although it could take a while to get a new system, public safety leaders say they are on the right path.

The system that is used by first responders to communicate with each other is over 17 years old. Officials say it is crucial to have properly working radio systems as it enables the county's 911 call center involving police, fire, ambulances, and others.