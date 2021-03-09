Governor Hogan delivers COVID-19 update in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan will be giving an update on COVID-19 in Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Maryland Health Department reported 631 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, March 9, there are a total of 388,666 confirmed cases in the state.

“We now have 2,424 different distribution points in every jurisdiction across the state. We’re above the national average across the board for first doses, second doses, and total doses, and the CDC today reported that we are leading the nation in the administration of the new J&J vaccine, number one,” Hogan said during the conference.

Hogan also stated that Maryland’s case rate per 100,000 is better than 32 other states after a drop, and that the positivity rate has declined as well and is better than 39 other states.