Governor Hogan expected to be elected chairman of Nat’l Governors Association

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be officially elected as chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA) today.

Activities for his newest title are taking place at the organization’s 2019 summer meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to a release, Gov. Hogan’s plans to announce his year-long initiative to improve infrastructure. His address is set to happen at approximately 3:15 p.m. EDT.

“I want to sincerely thank all of my fellow governors for electing me as chairman of the NGA,” said Governor Hogan. “I am so honored to have the opportunity to lead the nation’s governors over the next year. In states across the country, governors are working together in a bipartisan way, showing real leadership, making real progress, and finding real solutions to the serious problems facing us.”

The initiative dubbed “Foundation for Success” is set to encourage modern, state-led projects. His office shared that his initiative is based on four pillars:

Getting To Work: Relieving Congestion to Boost Economic Competitiveness

Enhancing Efficiency: Eliminating Red Tape and Integrating Smart Technology

Strengthening Security and Resiliency: Protecting America’s Critical Infrastructure

Financing for the Future: Leveraging Private Sector Investments

“In states throughout the nation, governors are upgrading roads, bridges, trains, and mass transit, improving airports and ports, fixing aging water systems, and providing high-speed internet access,” said Governor Hogan.

Governor has served on the NGA Executive Committee since 2017.