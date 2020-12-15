Governor Hogan discusses new measures as Maryland surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced the reactivation of the Maryland National Guard to provide support to state and local health officials in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Maryland health officials say COVID-19 vaccinations have begun in the state, and every hospital is expected to receive their initial doses in the next two weeks. This timeframe will also include nursing homes in the state.
This comes after Hogan announced that Maryland exceeded 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, more details can be viewed here.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
