Maryland set to expand Phase 1 vaccinations to immunocompromised residents

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced that the state will expand Phase 1 eligibility for some severely immunocompromised Marylanders starting next week. Hospital-based providers will administer those vaccines.

Maryland providers have administered 396,661 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 75.9% of first doses. The 7-day average of doses administered in the state is 18,71, which is an increase of 54% over the last two weeks.