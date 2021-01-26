Maryland set to expand Phase 1 vaccinations to immunocompromised residents

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced that the state will expand Phase 1 eligibility for some severely immunocompromised Marylanders starting next week. Hospital-based providers will administer those vaccines.

Maryland providers have administered 396,661 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 75.9% of first doses. The 7-day average of doses administered in the state is 18,71, which is an increase of 54% over the last two weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

