Governor Hogan discusses COVID-19 vaccinations in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Health Department reports 1,956 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours and a statewide positivity rate of 9.19%.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
