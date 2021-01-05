Governor Hogan discusses COVID-19 vaccinations in Maryland

Maryland

Hogan to speak at 5 pm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Health Department reports 1,956 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours and a statewide positivity rate of 9.19%.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories