Governor Hogan discusses COVID-19 vaccinations in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) -- We are now two weeks into the winter season, and many people have felt just how cold the days can get, however, for children it can be harder for them to stay warm.

According to the American Academy for Pediatrics, children are not able to regulate their body temperature like adults can. In an effort to help kids stay warm, two local women from Frederick created a coat drive to ensure all Frederick County Public School students stay warm.