Governor Hogan delivers virtual State of the State address

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Hogan is set to deliver his seventh State of the State address on Wednesday, February 3 at 7 p.m.

“While we honor the historic and constitutional significance of this annual tradition, it is important we follow the proper health protocols,” said Governor Hogan. “This address provides a chance to reflect on the unprecedented challenges we have confronted together over the last year, and the opportunities for recovery that lie ahead.”

The address will take place in the evening for the first, in an effort to reach more Marylanders.