Governor Hogan commits $7.3 billion from budget to education

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan put forth a new fiscal year budget Tuesday with record levels of spending on education: $7.3 billion.

His plan makes school construction a priority, along with grants for pre-kindergarten programs, nutrition in schools and early childhood initiatives.

The commitment from the State House in Annapolis was praised widely by Washington County education leaders. Pieter Bickford, a member of the Washington County Board of Education, says the support from the state capital makes it possible for Washington County teachers to earn more than any other school system in the state.

And Neil Becker, president of the Washington County Teachers Association says the funding can help with English language studies for the influx of new students from foreign countries. As far as he and his association are concerned, this is an investment in growing the economy.

Legislators will now take a crack at the governor’s proposal. Some are reluctant to give life to the sweeping reforms proposed in a three-year study by the Kirwan Commission. But lawmakers have until April 6 to send a final bill to the governor for his signature.