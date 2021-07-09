Governor Hogan chose five appointees to direct the Juvenile Services Education Board

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Governor Hogan named five Appointees to the Juvenile Services Education Board. This board will help implement specific education curriculums for youth in detention centers.

The Maryland General Assembly passed Senate Bill 497, signed into law by Governor Hogan, allowing the Maryland Department of Education to transfer the learning responsibility of youth placed in detention facilities, to the Juvenile Services Education Board.

This goes into effect on July 1, 2022. Officials say developing this board of education will help give youth more options for their future.

Dr. Peter Leone, Dr. Catherine Gammage, Grace Reusing, Dr. Bernard Sadusky, and Dr. Tracey L. Durant are the five appointees that will oversee and direct the education policy in all DJS facilities.

The board will include representatives from DJS, MSDE, Higher Education, the Attorney General’s Office, a representative of the Public Schools Superintendents’ Association, and a Juvenile Services Educator member.

“Having a robust educational system available to them will certainly help avoid future delinquent behavior. There is less propensity for them to re-offend or be involved in our system or the criminal justice system as a whole. I hope this will help give them bright futures,” said Cory Fink, Executive Director of Juvenile Services Education programming.