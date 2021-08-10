Governor Hogan calls infrastructure bill “historic”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) is calling it historic. Hogan says, if passed by the House, the bill would grow jobs, expand economic opportunity, and enhance our national security without raising taxes.

Hogan thanked his partners in the Senate for incorporating every presented recommendation of the National Governors Association.

Some of those initiatives include relieving traffic congestion, incentive’s public-private partnerships, investing in cyber security, and cutting red tape on permitting for key projects.

Hogan added that overwhelming majority of Americans support the bill and believe it shouldn’t be tied to any other legislation.

“As the bill advances, we cannot allow the priorities of the American people to be hijacked by partisan politics or the extremes in the house,” said Hogan in a statement obtained by WDVM 25.