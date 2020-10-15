Governor Hogan awarded $3.4 Million in Grant Funding to combat crime in Maryland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — Governor Larry Hogan recently announced that 3 .4 million dollars will be awarded to various organizations in Maryland to help combat crime across the state.

A portion of the grant money will be awarded to the Maryland Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs, with more than a $100,000 being distributed to the Washington county chapter.

The Governor stated

“Keeping our citizens and communities safe has been a top priority of our administration since day one. In addition to funding to help reduce crime in Maryland, this critical investment for the Boys and Girls Clubs will ensure that our young people have access to safe after-school learning environments and programs that encourage opportunities and growth.”

Washington County organizers could not be more thrilled. They have big plans for the funding, one of them being expansion, so they can reach more children.

” We’re super grateful for this funding. It’s going to help us serve more kids. it’s also going to help us serve the kids that we can’t get in our building, and we really couldn’t ask for a better investment from the state.” Said Addie Nardi, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, Md.

According to the Governors office, the funding that has been awarded to the Maryland Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, will benefit an estimated 5,000 young people in Maryland.

Organizers say they hope initiatives like will allow children to have brighter futures.