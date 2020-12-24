Governor Hogan appoints Van Brooks to Maryland Commission on Disabilities

MARYLAND (WDVM)– According to the CDC, 61 million adults in the United States live with a disability, and many of them don’t allow physical limitations to hold them back, like Van Brooks.

Brooks was newly appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to serve as chair of Maryland’s Commission on Disabilities.

Brooks suffered a spinal cord injury while playing high school football in 2004. It left him paralyzed from the neck down, without the ability to talk or eat.

With a lot of hard work and perseverance, Brooks graduated and went to college. From there, he made it his mission to not only be his own advocate, but to encourage other people with a disability to go after what they want.

With his new role as chair of Maryland’s commission on disabilities, Brooks plans to help create opportunities for people with limitations and encourage the community daily.

“I encourage everyone with a disability to figure out a way to do the things you want to do. It will not be easy, but it’s important to be your own advocate and fight for what you want,” said Brooks.

Brooks’ work led him to receive many awards including the president’s volunteer service award from the Obama Administration.