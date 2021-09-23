Governor Hogan announces steps to increase nursing workforce statewide

FILE – In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19 patient in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland is taking steps to increase the number of nurses in the workforce to mitigate staffing shortages.

In this notice, the Department of Health is now allowing out-of-state registered nurses to practice here in Maryland. The Maryland higher education commission also is arguing nursing programs to expedite graduation for students to get them into the field more quickly. Also, hospital leaders are being encouraged to recruit and utilize assistants and students to the maximum extent.

“The key here is to provide access to more labor, that’s the whole issue,” said Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “This is not a panacea, we’re going to be looking for other things we may be able to do, but we think this is a good start.”